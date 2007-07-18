Rams' Brown suspended 4 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

ST. LOUIS (AP) -Rams cornerback Fakhir Brown was suspended Friday for the first four games next season for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.
The league didn't reveal the specific nature of the violation. Brown's agent, Ted Marchibroda, didn't immediately return a phone call seeking comment.
Brown's suspension will begin Aug. 31 and he can return to the active roster on Oct. 1, following the Rams' game Sept. 30 against the Dallas Cowboys. He is allowed to participate in preseason games and practice.