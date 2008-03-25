Rams bring back veteran defensive end Hall

Published: Mar 25, 2008 at 05:45 AM

ST. LOUIS -- James Hall, released by the St. Louis Rams last month, re-signed with the team on Tuesday.

Hall joined the Rams in 2007 after seven seasons in Detroit. He had 59 tackles and 2½ sacks in 2007.

