Rams bring back veteran defensive end Hall

ST. LOUIS -- James Hall, released by the St. Louis Rams last month, re-signed with the team on Tuesday.
Hall joined the Rams in 2007 after seven seasons in Detroit. He had 59 tackles and 2½ sacks in 2007.
