Rams agree to trade William Hayes to Dolphins

"Will has been an integral member of our defense since he became a Ram in 2012," Rams GM Les Snead said in a statement. "His passion set the tone for our defense and served as an example for his teammates. Off the field, he showed compassion as he was a major contributor to the St. Louis and Los Angeles communities, working to improve the plight of the homeless. We wish Will and his family the best of luck in all of his future endeavors."
Browns, RT Jack Conklin agree to terms on four-year, $60 million extension
Browns RT Jack Conklin has reached an agreement on a four-year contract extension worth $60 million with $31 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 23
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
Packers sign OL Elgton Jenkins to four-year, $68M contract extension
Elgton Jenkins and the Packers agreed to terms Friday on a four-year, $68 million contract extension. The offensive lineman's deal is worth up to $74 million and makes Jenkins the second highest-paid guard in the NFL.
Bradley Chubb: Dolphins defense can take it to 'a whole 'nother level' down the stretch
The Dolphins made a deadline trade to acquire Bradley Chubb believing the edge rusher could push the defense to new heights for a playoff push. The 26-year-old, who inked a big new contract with Miami after the trade, knows he can do more.
Ravens' Sammy Watkins trying to 'catch up' ahead of first game back in Baltimore: 'I should be prepared'
The Ravens claimed Sammy Watkins on Tuesday after his release from the Packers, and coach John Harbaugh expects the veteran to suit up Saturday against Atlanta.
Robert Saleh's Jets drop to 7-8 after fourth straight loss: 'It's not about playoffs right now'
Following the Jets' Week 14 loss to the Bills, coach Robert Saleh said his club would "see these guys again." However, after Gang Green lost its fourth consecutive game Thursday night, falling 19-3 to Jacksonville at home, Saleh's tune changed.
Evan Engram shines in return to MetLife Stadium in Jaguars' win over Jets
Evan Engram spent his first five seasons playing home games at MetLife Stadium as a member of the Giants. However, the tight end never had a game like Thursday night in East Rutherford.
Bengals clinch second straight playoff bid following Jets' loss to Jaguars
The Bengals clinched a playoff berth on Thursday night thanks to the Jacksonville Jaguars' defeat of the New York Jets.
2022 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Jaguars' win over Jets on Thursday night
Trevor Lawrence and Co. found success on both sides of the field, as the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football.
Jets coach Robert Saleh says 'we haven't seen the last of' Zach Wilson despite Thursday night benching
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was benched in favor of Chris Streveler on Thursday night, but coach Robert Saleh said this did not mark the end of the quarterback's season.
Week 16 Thursday inactives: Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets
The official inactives for the Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets on Thursday night.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft offers tickets, pregame sideline passes to fan heckled at Raiders game
After seeing New England fan Jerry Edmond go through a rough experience at his first NFL game, Patriots owner Robert Kraft offered him tickets and pregame sideline passes for Saturday's game against the Bengals.
