Rams agree to terms with second-round draft pick

Published: Jul 24, 2007 at 01:46 PM

ST. LOUIS (AP) -The St. Louis Rams agreed to terms Tuesday on a four-year contract with running back Brian Leonard, their second-round draft pick.

Leonard is expected to compete for the backup spot behind Steven Jackson. He was the feature back at Rutgers before his senior season, when he moved to fullback and helped Ray Rice rush for 1,749 yards.

Leonard made 45 starts in 47 games at Rutgers and holds the Big East record with at least one catch in every game. He amassed a school-record 5,961 all-purpose yards, holds school career records for receptions (207) and points (272), and helped Rutgers win its first bowl game as a senior with a victory over Kansas State in the Texas Bowl.

Only first-round pick Adam Carriker, a defensive end from Nebraska, remained unsigned with training camp beginning Friday.

