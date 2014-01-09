Rain expected in Seattle, New England on Saturday

Published: Jan 09, 2014 at 05:24 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Weather is expected to be a big factor in this Saturday's Divisional Round Weekend games. Instead of snow or bitter cold, however, rain will complicate matters.

The Boston Globe notes that heavy showers are expected throughout the area all day Saturday. It's expected to start pouring seven hours before the game, and should continue throughout the clash between the Indianapolis Colts and host New England Patriots. The temperatures are expected to be in the 40s.

While snow often helps the passing game, rain could make it difficult for quarterbacks Andrew Luck and Tom Brady to throw the ball. New England's underrated rushing attack could take center stage.

Similar conditions could be in play in Saturday's first game. There is a 98 percent chance of rain throughout the Seattle Seahawks' home game against the New Orleans Saints. Winds could be up around 20 mph, according to Weather Underground.

While the Saints won last week in Philadelphia on the backs of their running game and defense, the Seahawks have to be smiling about these conditions. They are built to play ugly. Marshawn Lynch, unlike Reggie Bush, is definitely a mudder.

