Rain briefly falls through Cowboys Stadium roof

Published: Nov 22, 2012 at 10:03 AM

ARLINGTON, Texas -- A little rain will fall, even at Cowboys Stadium.

The roof was open for Thursday's game between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins, and there was a brief period of rain early in the second quarter.

Robert Griffin III

It was the first time since the stadium opened in 2009 that rain fell while the roof was open during a Cowboys game, but it was nothing like Thanksgiving Day 1993, when the Texas Stadium field was covered in snow. That is the game known for Leon Lett's gaffe of touching a loose ball after a blocked field-goal attempt, setting up the Miami Dolphins at the Cowboys' 1-yard line for another kick that won the game.

Unlike the $1.2 billion dollar stadium the Cowboys now call home, the hole in the roof at Texas Stadium couldn't be closed.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Titans RB D'Onta Foreman to start vs. Patriots

The AFC's No. 1 seed is without a bona fide RB1. So who will pick up the slack in the Tennessee backfield? On Sunday, it'll be fifth-year back ﻿D'Onta Foreman﻿.
news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield ready to shake off injuries, make plays with his legs against Ravens

Injuries have plagued Baker Mayfield all season long. Recent improvements in his health, however, have positioned the Browns QB for a bounce-back showing against the Ravens in prime time, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Dynamic Jalen Hurts playing his way into Eagles' future

The Eagles have been involved in several QB trade rumors in recent years. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport details why those days may be over following the continued emergence of Jalen Hurts in his second NFL season.
news

More changes coming for Giants, with GM Dave Gettleman likely in his last year

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport profiles how the firing of offensive coordinator Jason Garrett set in motion an expected chain reaction of events for the New York Giants.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW