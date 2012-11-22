Rain briefly falls through Cowboys Stadium roof

The roof was open for Thursday's game between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins, and there was a brief period of rain early in the second quarter.
It was the first time since the stadium opened in 2009 that rain fell while the roof was open during a Cowboys game, but it was nothing like Thanksgiving Day 1993, when the Texas Stadium field was covered in snow. That is the game known for Leon Lett's gaffe of touching a loose ball after a blocked field-goal attempt, setting up the Miami Dolphins at the Cowboys' 1-yard line for another kick that won the game.
Unlike the $1.2 billion dollar stadium the Cowboys now call home, the hole in the roof at Texas Stadium couldn't be closed.
