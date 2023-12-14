Raiders WR Davante Adams (illness) active vs. Chargers

Las Vegas won't have its lead back, but it will have its leading receive.

The Raiders' Josh Jacobs is inactive, but receiver Davante Adams will play in Thursday night's matchup against the visiting Los Angeles Chargers.

Adams, who did not practice Wednesday and was deemed questionable, has been sidelined by an illness but is good to go for the Week 15 AFC West tilt.

Earlier Thursday, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Jacobs, who had not practiced all week and was questionable like Adams, would not play.

Per Garafolo, Jacobs until Thursday afternoon to see if he would be available to play, but it was clear he wouldn't be able to give it a go.

With Jacobs out, it's likely the Raiders offense will have to lean on Adams and the passing game. Jacobs has rushed for 805 yards this season, which is 742 more than the team's second-leading rusher, wide receiver Tre Tucker (63 yards). New starter Zamir White (20 carries for 54 yards) and Ameer Abdullah (six attempts for 42 yards) are likely to get more run than they have previously this season.

Adams leads the Silver and Black with 76 receptions and 867 yards.