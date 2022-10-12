Raiders WR Davante Adams charged with misdemeanor assault after postgame shove

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams was charged with misdemeanor assault in Kansas City (Missouri) Municipal Court on Wednesday, two days after he shoved a credentialed worker to the ground following the Raiders' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The citation states that Adams "did, by an intentional, overt act, inflict bodily injury or cause an unlawful offensive contact" upon the worker, pushing him to the ground using two hands and "causing whiplash and head ache" and a possible concussion.

A court date was set for Thursday, Nov. 10 at 1:30 p.m. CT.

Adams was walking off GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium toward the tunnel on Monday evening when he shoved the person, who then fell to the ground. Following the incident, the individual filed a report with the Kansas City (Mo.) Police Department.

"[The victim] made arrangements for private transport to the hospital for treatment at which time he called police," the incident report said on Tuesday. "The injuries are preliminarily thought to be non-life threatening."

In addition to the citation, Adams is facing potential discipline, including a possible suspension, from the league, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

During his postgame news conference, Adams apologized to the man and addressed the incident following the game.

"Before I say anything, I want to apologize to the guy running off the field and he ran and jumped in front of me," Adams said. "I'm coming off the field and I bumped into him and pushed him. I think he ended up on the ground, so I want to say sorry to him because that was just frustration mixed with him running in front of me and I shouldn't have responded that way and that's how I initially responded. I want to apologize to him for that."