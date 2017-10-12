Around the NFL

Raiders WR Amari Cooper: 'The ball will find me'

Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Amari Cooper's struggles have been emblematic of the Oakland Raiders' problems during a three-game skid that has their season in peril in a tough AFC West.

In the three losses, Cooper is averaging 1.3 receptions per game, 7.7 receiving yards per game and 5.8 yards per reception. You read that correctly. One of the most dynamic, young talents in the NFL is averaging less than a first-down per game over the last three weeks.

The third-year pro's production has fallen off a cliff. Cooper has caught 13 of 33 targets this season, and his 39.4 percent reception percentage ranks last among 50 players with 30-plus targets, per NFL Research. Cooper also ranks last among that group in drop percentage (27.8 percent), receiving yards per target (3.6) and passer rating when targeted (34.7).

Not one to get overly worked up, the ever-calm Cooper is keeping a positive outlook on the rest of the season.

"That's how I look at it," he said, via ESPN's Paul Gutierrez. "Just keep being me, just keep doing me, stay true to who I am and the ball will find me."

The drops have been concerning, but it's not as if Cooper forgot how to run routes. Coach Jack Del Rio said after watching the film of Sunday's loss, Cooper was open five times and didn't see the ball his way but twice.

With Derek Carr expected to return to the lineup for Sunday's divisional tilt versus the Los Angeles Chargers, the Raiders hope Cooper begins to re-emerge after a frustrating start to the season.

"It's one of them things," Carr said. "He's ran some really good routes, to be honest. He's ran some good routes. He's obviously put some on the ground that he's wanted back. I've missed him a couple of times.

"I think everyone on our team is a little frustrated at something ... I think if we can go out there and cut it loose and just trust what we have and what God gave us, I think we'll be better going forward."

