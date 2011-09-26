Raiders' Wisniewski earns Rookie of the Week honors

Published: Sep 26, 2011 at 06:46 PM

Voters on NFL.com have made their choice. Offensive guard Stefen Wisniewski of the Oakland Raiders is the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week for games played on Sept. 25-26, the NFL announced Friday

Wisniewski helped the Oakland offense line clear the way for 234 yards on the ground while allowing only one sack against a potent pass rush in the Raiders' 34-24 win over the New York Jets. His lead block on a touchdown run early in the fourth quarter helped give Oakland a commanding two-score lead.

After the regular season, five players will be nominated for Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/rookies throughout the month of January. The winner will be announced at a press conference at Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis.

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Dan Bailey, Dallas Cowboys

Bailey connected on all six of his field-goal attempts, including a 40-yarder with 1:57 left in the game that clinched an 18-16 win over the Washington Redskins.

Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons

Jones had six catches for 115 yards in the Falcons' 16-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers

Newton completed 18 of 34 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown, and rushed seven times for 27 yards in the Panthers' 16-10 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Torrey Smith, Baltimore Ravens

Smith had five catches for 152 yards and three touchdowns in the Ravens' 37-7 win over the St. Louis Rams. He is the first rookie in NFL history to record three touchdowns in the first quarter of a game.

Stefen Wisniewski, Oakland Raiders

Wisniewski helped the Oakland offensive line clear the way for 234 yards on the ground while allowing only one sack to a potent pass rush in the Raiders' 34-24 win over the New York Jets. His lead block on a touchdown run early in the fourth quarter helped give Oakland a commanding two-score lead.

