Raiders' Wisniewski earns Rookie of the Week honors

Voters on NFL.com have made their choice. Offensive guard Stefen Wisniewski of the Oakland Raiders is the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week for games played on Sept. 25-26, the NFL announced Friday
Wisniewski helped the Oakland offense line clear the way for 234 yards on the ground while allowing only one sack against a potent pass rush in the Raiders' 34-24 win over the New York Jets. His lead block on a touchdown run early in the fourth quarter helped give Oakland a commanding two-score lead.
After the regular season, five players will be nominated for Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/rookies throughout the month of January. The winner will be announced at a press conference at Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis.
PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Dan Bailey, Dallas Cowboys
Bailey connected on all six of his field-goal attempts, including a 40-yarder with 1:57 left in the game that clinched an 18-16 win over the Washington Redskins.
Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons
Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers
Torrey Smith, Baltimore Ravens
Smith had five catches for 152 yards and three touchdowns in the Ravens' 37-7 win over the St. Louis Rams. He is the first rookie in NFL history to record three touchdowns in the first quarter of a game.
Stefen Wisniewski, Oakland Raiders
Wisniewski helped the Oakland offensive line clear the way for 234 yards on the ground while allowing only one sack to a potent pass rush in the Raiders' 34-24 win over the New York Jets. His lead block on a touchdown run early in the fourth quarter helped give Oakland a commanding two-score lead.