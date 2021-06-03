Around the NFL

Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs leaving rookie year 'in the past'

Published: Jun 02, 2021 at 08:39 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Lauded for his burning speed, ﻿Henry Ruggs III﻿ is no stranger to leaving those trying to keep up with him in the past -- or the dust, if you will.

Ruggs isn't adverse to doing that with his rookie season of a year ago, one in which he really never got going on a consistent basis and his flashes of promise were too few to add up to the production the Las Vegas Raiders had hoped to see after using the No. 12 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on him.

"Last year is in the past," Ruggs said Wednesday, via the team website's Levi Edwards. "Yes, it was frustrating at times, but like I said, that's in the past. We build on it; it's a fresh start now, and we're going to work to make it better."

The Alabama product's aim to leave 2020 behind him and work toward a (far) better 2021 is certainly the right approach in theory. While Ruggs doesn't want to look back, a quick gaze makes it clear how real the struggle truly was.

At season's end, Ruggs owned a 54.0 Pro Football Focus grade, which was 125th out of 131 qualifying receivers. For the top wideout taken in the 2020 draft, it was a fall from expectation to say the least.

Ruggs' final rookie tallies were 26 receptions on 43 targets for 452 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games (12 starts).

Seen in the ilk of a Raiders receivers of the past with his ability to stretch the field, Ruggs was a bust as a deep threat and the production he didn't provide was a boon for ﻿Nelson Agholor﻿. Per PFF, Ruggs had 15 targets of 20 or more yards in 2020, but just five catches for 245 yards and two scores. Agholor had 11 catches for 444 yards and six scores on 23 targets of 20-plus yards, turning those numbers into a lucrative contract with the Patriots.

Thusly, Ruggs is ready to have a larger role in the Raiders offense and, frankly, will need to.

"Of course I'm ready to assume a bigger role," Ruggs said, via the team website. "Last year, for me to describe it, it was a start. That's pretty much the best way I can describe it. Something to build on; it was a starting point, and we're going to build from there. And of course, like I said, I'm ready to take on a bigger role and help my team in a bigger way."

It's clear Ruggs is facing his lack of production in 2020 head-on and knows improvements must be made.

"I can always develop in all areas," Ruggs said Wednesday. "Adding strength, adding versatility, moving around, moving to different positions, running different routes, expanding my route tree and doing different things — finding different ways to help the team out. I'm open to all of it, and I'm excited to learn and do new things for the team."

With a talent such as tight end ﻿Darren Waller﻿, it's unlikely Ruggs will wrest away the title of being quarterback ﻿Derek Carr﻿'s top option, but becoming a legitimate deep threat and the No. 2 pass-catching option certainly should be in the forecast.

By his account, Ruggs is ready and set to go in his sophomore campaign and looking to leave his disappointing rookie season -- along with defenders -- behind him.

Related Content

news

Back to Boston: Former NFL wide receiver Chris Hogan makes Premier Lacrosse League's Boston Cannons roster

Former Bills, Patriots, Panthers and Jets receiver Chris Hogan has made the Premier Lacrosse League's Boston Cannons 25-man roster. 
news

Bears QB Andy Dalton: 'My mindset didn't change just because they drafted Justin' Fields

Having signed for just one season with the Bears, Andy Dalton knew the state of affairs at hand was that he was coming in to start for 2021 and beyond that was a mystery to be solved only by time. Thus, when Chicago traded up for Justin Fields, Dalton's approach and focus remained unaltered.
news

Roundup: Packers sign first-round CB Eric Stokes

Green Bay has inked its first-round pick to his rookie contract, while Minnesota's first-round pick, offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw, missed Wednesday's practice for precautionary reasons stemming from his core muscle surgery. 
news

A.J. Dillon believes Packers could have 'the best running back tandem in the NFL'

The Packers' backfield became thinner by one contributor this offseason, yet a returning runner believes that might open the door for the formation of a premier duo. "I think we can be the best running back tandem in the NFL," A.J. Dillon said.
news

NFL, NFLPA likely to keep in place modified IR rules, 16-man practice squads in 2021

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday that all signs point to the NFL and NFLPA keeping in place several of last year's COVID-related changes to roster rules, including unlimited/faster return from injured reserve and 16-man practice squads, per sources informed of the situation.
news

Matt LaFleur on if he expects Aaron Rodgers at minicamp: 'I don't know. We'll see come Tuesday'

With rumors swirling about Aaron Rodgers' dissatisfaction regarding the organization, Packers HC Matt LaFleur was asked whether he's heard from the QB and if he expects Rodgers to be at mandatory minicamp. "I've got nothing to update on that situation," LaFleur said. 
news

Falcons HC Arthur Smith: 'We'll see' if Julio Jones attends minicamp

Tuesday wasn't really a deadline for the Falcons to trade ﻿Julio Jones﻿. It was more so the door opening wide. While a deal isn't considered imminent, as Ian Rapoport reported, a resolution on Jones' overall tenuous status with Atlanta might be forthcoming.
news

Myles Garrett giving 'Jordan retirement' to basketball, feels healthy after COVID-19 battle

Browns DE Myles Garrett's career on the basketball court is through -- for now. Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski said Garrett is "done" playing hoops, but the All-Pro edge rusher isn't so sure about that.
news

Bengals sign first-round WR Ja'Marr Chase to rookie deal

The Bengals' dream pairing of former LSU standouts is officially under contract. Cincinnati signed first-round selection ﻿Ja'Marr Chase﻿, along with Texas DE ﻿Joseph Ossai﻿.
news

Cowboys not interested in trading LB Leighton Vander Esch

Rumors about the Cowboys moving on from Leighton Vander Esch via trade or release have swirled since the draft. That's all they are: talk.

Jane Slater reports that while other teams are interested in the LB, the Cowboys are not interested in a trade.
news

Bruce Arians: Kyle Trask not far behind Andrew Luck 'mentally-wise' as a rookie

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians provided his latest eyebrow-raising comment when he compared second-round rookie ﻿Kyle Trask﻿ to Andrew Luck, who Arians worked with as a rookie in Indianapolis. Arians said that while Trask doesn't have Luck's physical gifts, the mental acumen is there.
