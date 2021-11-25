Around the NFL

Raiders TE Darren Waller (knee) ruled out vs. Cowboys

Published: Nov 25, 2021 at 06:37 PM
Michael Baca

Digital Content Producer

The Raiders will have to upset the Cowboys without their premier tight end.

Darren Waller (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of the game at the start of the second half. The Raiders TE exited the game in the second quarter and was initially deemed questionable.

Waller sustained the knee injury while getting tackled by Jayron Kearse on a 21-yard reception.

The Raiders held a 14-6 lead midway through the second quarter upon Waller's exit, but added a field goal at the end of that drive to make it 17-6. The Cowboys scored a touchdown to make it 17-13 at halftime.

Waller's Thanksgiving Day ends with two receptions for 33 yards. Foster Moreau is the next man up on the depth chart.

Related Content

news

Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph, Raiders S Roderic Teamer ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct

Cowboys rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph and Raiders safety Roderic Teamer were both ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct following a scuffle on a special teams play. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 12: What we learned from Thanksgiving tripleheader 

Here's what we learned from the annual Thanksgiving tripleheader. 
news

Lions RB D'Andre Swift (shoulder) exits early in loss to Bears

The Lions lost their top offensive player Thursday. RB D'Andre Swift suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter and was subsequently ruled out against the Bears.
news

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb out for Thanksgiving tilt vs. Raiders

CeeDee Lamb (concussion) will be out for the Cowboys' Thanksgiving game against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Jane Slater reported.
news

Bears unlikely to move on from Matt Nagy midseason

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday morning that barring something unforeseen, he does not see Matt Nagy being fired during the current 2021 campaign. 
news

Week 12 Thursday inactives: Thanksgiving tripleheader

The official inactives for the Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Superdome.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Nov. 25

NFL injury and roster news for Thanksgiving Day.
news

NFL celebrates Thanksgiving on social media

Happy Thanksgiving! As we settle down for a day of food, family and football, so are NFL players, those playing in Thursday's games and those celebrating the festivities with their families.
news

Bears quarterback Justin Fields suffered cracked ribs, still likely to return shortly

Chicago Bears rookie first-rounder Justin Fields suffered multiple cracked ribs in Sunday's Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, according to Ian Rapoport. 
news

Lions QB Jared Goff planning to start vs. Bears for Thanksgiving tilt 

NFL Network Ian Rapoport reports Lions QB Jared Goff (oblique) is planning to start vs. the Bears barring any setback overnight. 
news

Shanahan says QB Jimmy Garoppolo could remain with 49ers in 2022: 'There's a chance for anything'

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says there's a chance for QB Jimmy Garoppolo to return in 2022 despite the team drafting Trey Lance. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW