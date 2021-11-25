Raiders TE Darren Waller (knee) ruled out vs. Cowboys

The Raiders will have to upset the Cowboys without their premier tight end.

Darren Waller (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of the game at the start of the second half. The Raiders TE exited the game in the second quarter and was initially deemed questionable.

Waller sustained the knee injury while getting tackled by Jayron Kearse on a 21-yard reception.

The Raiders held a 14-6 lead midway through the second quarter upon Waller's exit, but added a field goal at the end of that drive to make it 17-6. The Cowboys scored a touchdown to make it 17-13 at halftime.