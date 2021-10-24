Raiders TE Darren Waller (knee/ankle) inactive vs. Eagles

Derek Carr will be without his top target against the Eagles.
The Raiders listed tight end Darren Waller among their inactives for Sunday afternoon's home matchup against Philadelphia.
Waller, who had been listed as questionable coming into Sunday, gradually became less involved throughout the week due to knee and ankle injuries. He sat out of Wednesday's practice, logged a full session on Thursday and then was a limited participant on Friday.
Week 7 will be Waller's first DNP since Week 13 of the 2018 season, his last as an under-the-radar talent. A Pro Bowler in 2020, Waller will be sorely missed in a game against a Philly defense that likely would've had trouble covering him -- much like most NFL teams.
With Waller out, Carr will look to create offense with receivers Henry Ruggs III, Hunter Renfrow and Bryan Edwards, as well as star running back Josh Jacobs and dual-threat Kenyan Drake.
Las Vegas also listed quarterback Nathan Peterman, cornerback Amik Robertson, RB Peyton Barber, defensive end Malcolm Koonce and offensive lineman Jackson Barton as inactive.