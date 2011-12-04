Raiders stumble; Dolphins dominate in home win

MIAMI -- Reggie Bush rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown, and the once-woeful Miami Dolphins won for the fourth time in the past five games Sunday by beating the Oakland Raiders 34-14.
Matt Moore had a hand in two TDs for Miami, and Kevin Burnett returned an interception 34 yards for a score.
The surge by the Dolphins (4-8) comes after they lost their first seven games. In the past five games they've outscored opponents 139-54, with the lone loss a one-point defeat at Dallas on Thanksgiving.
For the Raiders (7-5), who began the day leading the AFC West, the drubbing ended a three-game winning streak. They fell to 6-25 in regular-season games in the Eastern Time Zone since December 2002.
