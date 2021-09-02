Around the NFL

Raiders signing ex-Seahawks LB K.J. Wright to one-year deal

Published: Sep 02, 2021 at 03:24 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Las Vegas Raiders continue to stock up on veteran linebackers.

Former Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright is signing a one-year contract with the Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Josina Anderson first reported the deal.

Wright visited with the Raiders last month, and the club hoped to add the 32-year-old to its linebackers corps. With 11 days until Las Vegas opens its season on Monday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens, the deal was finally struck.

Wright spent 10 years as a stalwart of the stout Seahawks defense, patrolling the middle of the field and gobbling up tackles. The linebacker compiled 941 tackles and 13.5 sacks in his decade in Seattle.

Moving to Vegas ushers in a reunion between Wright and defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, the defensive coordinator in Seattle from 2009-2012. Wright should slide right into the SAM role, a vital position in Bradley's defense.

Even as he enters his 11th season, Wright can still run and make plays, evidenced by his 86 tackles, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, and one INT last season. He hasn't missed a game since 2018, when knee issues relegated him to just five tilts.

The addition of Wright brings a massive boost in leadership and reliability to a Raiders defense in need of both.

The signing comes on the heels of Vegas trading for linebacker Denzel Perryman a little over a week ago. The veterans join Nick Kwiatkoski﻿, Cory Littleton﻿, rookie third-rounder ﻿Divine Deablo﻿, ﻿Nicholas Morrow﻿, ﻿Tanner Muse﻿ and ﻿Javin White﻿ in the Raiders' linebacking corps.

