Raiders sign return man Trindon Holliday

The Raiders are the latest team trying to squeeze some remaining magic from return specialist Trindon Holliday.
The multi-purpose back signed a deal with Oakland, the team announced Wednesday.
The 5-foot-5 speedster, who last played for the San Francisco 49ers, will likely challenge Travis Carrie for the No. 1 returner job.
The problem with Holliday, of course, has never been his size. With a continued push for versatility, Holliday has never truly caught on as a receiver or pass catching running back like he did during his time at LSU.
He also struggled with injuries amid a turbulent 2014 where he played for three different teams.
There's no question the former top sprinter can make players miss, of course. Getting speed in space is one of the more difficult things to do in the NFL, but if someone can get Holliday more opportunities to fly out in the open he might stick somewhere for awhile.
