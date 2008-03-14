Raiders sign former Giants DT Joseph

Published: Mar 14, 2008 at 01:33 PM

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- The Oakland Raiders signed free-agent defensive tackle William Joseph on Friday, adding a former first-round pick whose career has been plagued by injuries.

Joseph missed all of last season for the Super Bowl champion New York Giants with a back injury. He was a late scratch for New York's season opener and then placed on injury reserve the following week.

Joseph was the 25th overall pick out of Miami in the 2003 draft. He played in 55 games his first four seasons before the back injury, recording seven sacks and 52 solo tackles. He also forced two fumbles and had six passes defensed.

The Raiders were looking for help on the defensive line after allowing a league-worst 4.8 yards per carry and finishing second-to-last by allowing 145.9 yards per game.

Defensive tackle Warren Sapp retired after the season, leaving a void in the middle of Oakland's defense. The Raiders resigned Tommy Kelly to a seven-year contract that guarantees him more than $18 million and now have added Joseph.

Joseph is the second Giants defender signed by Oakland in free agency this offseason. The Raiders previously signed safety Gibril Wilson to a six-year, $39 million contract.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 Senior Bowl preview: Five burning questions for NFL scouts hitting Mobile

The 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl is loaded with top draft prospects, particularly at the quarterback position. Chase Goodbread spoke to NFL scouts about five of the biggest questions they'd like to see answered in Mobile, Alabama.
news

NFL Championship Sunday bold predictions: Rams finally snap skid vs. 49ers; Joe Burrow shreds Chiefs

Will Sean McVay's Rams snap their six-game skid vs. Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers? Can Joe Burrow lead the Bengals over the Chiefs for the second time this season? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Championship Sunday.
news

Jerry Jones: Mike McCarthy's status as Cowboys coach never in question; Dan Quinn gets extension

Mike McCarthy will be back as coach of the Dallas Cowboys in 2022, and according to club owner Jerry Jones, that's been the plan all along. DC Dan Quinn, who withdrew his name from consideration for multiple coaching jobs, has received a multi-year contract extension.
news

RB Index: Four of NFL's top 10 ball-carriers will be featured on Championship Sunday

Maurice Jones-Drew scans the NFL and reveals his top 10 ball-carriers, a list that includes four players who will be featured on Championship Sunday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW