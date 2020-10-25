Raiders, Saints report no new positive COVID-19 cases ahead of Sunday's games

For the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints, both of whom experienced COVID-19 scares this week, it's game on.

All four Raiders offensive linemen who were considered high-risk close contacts with the sidelined ﻿Trent Brown﻿ -- ﻿Rodney Hudson﻿, ﻿Gabe Jackson﻿, ﻿Denzelle Good﻿ and ﻿Kolton Miller﻿ -- received their final COVID clearance ahead of their matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

After receiver ﻿Emmanuel Sanders﻿ tested positive for COVID-19 and New Orleans also placed cornerback ﻿Ken Crawley﻿ on the reserve list on Friday, no new Saints players tested positive for the novel coronavirus before their Sunday showdown with the Carolina Panthers, Rapoport added.

Both games will be played as scheduled -- Panthers-Saints at 1 p.m. ET and Buccaneers-Raiders at 4:05 p.m. ET. The latter contest was moved earlier this week from Sunday Night Football to Sunday afternoon after Brown tested positive and Las Vegas' entire starting offensive line was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, making it easier for the NFL to postpone the game to Monday or Tuesday if necessary.