Raiders rookie WR Henry Ruggs III placed on reserve/COVID-19 list; out for Thursday night

Things will be slowed down quite a bit for the Las Vegas Raiders this week.

The Raiders placed rookie speedster Henry Ruggs III on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported via the transaction wire. With Ruggs' placement on the list, the 2020 first-round pick will be out for Thursday night's game against the Chargers.

While the Raiders' struggling receiving corps will be dealt a loss with Ruggs out, there is some promise for a sputtering defense as the team also announced it has signed pass rusher Vic Beasley to the 53-man roster and edge Takkarist McKinley has been designated for return from injured reserve.

Ruggs, selected 12th overall in the 2020 draft, has flashed brilliance and his amazing speed during an up-and-down first campaign. In 11 games (10 starts), the Alabama product has produced 23 catches for 414 yards (18 yards per catch) and two touchdowns.