Raiders rookie WR Henry Ruggs III placed on reserve/COVID-19 list; out for Thursday night

Published: Dec 15, 2020 at 05:44 PM
Things will be slowed down quite a bit for the Las Vegas Raiders this week.

The Raiders placed rookie speedster Henry Ruggs III on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported via the transaction wire. With Ruggs' placement on the list, the 2020 first-round pick will be out for Thursday night's game against the Chargers.

While the Raiders' struggling receiving corps will be dealt a loss with Ruggs out, there is some promise for a sputtering defense as the team also announced it has signed pass rusher Vic Beasley to the 53-man roster and edge Takkarist McKinley has been designated for return from injured reserve.

Ruggs, selected 12th overall in the 2020 draft, has flashed brilliance and his amazing speed during an up-and-down first campaign. In 11 games (10 starts), the Alabama product has produced 23 catches for 414 yards (18 yards per catch) and two touchdowns.

Beasley is primed to make his Raiders debut versus the Chargers after the former Falcons first-rounder fell flat during his time this year with the Titans. McKinley, another former Falcons first-rounder, was waived by the Falcons and then picked up and waived by the Bengals and 49ers after failing physicals due to a groin injury. The Raiders claimed McKinley and he appears ready to hit the field again.

The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders kick off from Allegiant Stadium at 8:20 p.m. ET, airing on NFL Network, FOX and streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Related Content

news

NFL owners to meet virtually to discuss several items including expanding regular season

NFL owners will meet virtually on Wednesday to discuss several items including the option to increase the regular season to 17 games in 2021 among other topics.
news

Ravens activate WR Dez Bryant from reserve/COVID-19 list

Baltimore announced Tuesday that Dez Bryant has been activated from the team's reserve/COVID-19 list; the team also placed QB Trace McSorley (knee) on injured reserve. 
news

Buccaneers place three specialists on reserve/COVID-19 list

Tampa Bay placed kicker ﻿Ryan Succop﻿, punter ﻿Bradley Pinion﻿ and long snapper ﻿Zach Triner﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list, five days out from their Week 15 bout with the Atlanta Falcons.
news

Panthers coach Matt Rhule doesn't expect Christian McCaffrey to play vs. Packers

Panthers coach Matt Rhule does not expect running back Christian McCaffrey to play against the Packers due to a shoulder and thigh injury.
news

Lions announce front-office addition of Chris Spielman

The Detroit Lions have hired former linebacker Chris Spielman to join their front office as special assistant to the chairman and president and CEO, the team announced.
news

Eight finalists announced for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The NFL announced Tuesday the eight finalists for the 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
news

Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 15

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones is scheduled to have surgery on his fractured pinky finger, Tom Pelissero reported. Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Tuesday.
news

Frank Reich: Philip Rivers has 'multiple years' left in him if he wants it

Quarterback Philip Rivers may be 39 but coach Frank Reich believes he still has several years left after having a great first season with the Colts.
news

Harbaugh: Tucker only kicker I'd be confident in making game-winner in Cleveland

Ravens coach John Harbaugh had confidence in Justin Tucker making a game-winning field goal in FirstEnergy stadium.
news

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski not interested in 'moral victories' after loss to Ravens

Five years ago, the new uniform-wearing Browns left the FirstEnergy Stadium field in stunned silence at the end of an unbelievable Monday night loss to the Ravens. On Monday night, it happened again. But this time, it felt different.
news

What we learned from Ravens' thrilling Monday night win over Browns

When the AFC North-rival Ravens and Browns collided on Monday night, a big-game feel came with it. And a big-play player led the way. The fleet feet of quarterback Lamar Jackson carried the Ravens past the Browns for a riveting victory. 
