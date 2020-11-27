Takk McKinley (groin) sticking with Raiders on injured reserve

After weeks of floating in the abyss of the waiver wire, ﻿Takkarist McKinley﻿ finally has a home.

The defensive end is not being waived as he was twice previously, instead landing on injured reserve with the Raiders and thus, sticking with a team, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

"Takk McKinley will not be on the trip this week, but he is a big part of our plans for the future," Raiders coach Jon Gruden said Friday, via the Oakland Tribune's Jerry McDonald. "I just don't know how far in the immediate future that is."

McKinley was released by the Atlanta Falcons as a result of his multi-week effort to get out of Atlanta. He was claimed via waivers first by Cincinnati Bengals, but failed his physical due to his lingering groin injury, then repeated the process with the San Francisco 49ers.