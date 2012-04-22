Raiders' Rolando McClain: Stem-cell therapy worked well

Published: Apr 22, 2012 at 10:17 AM

Oakland Raiders linebacker Rolando McClain turned to stem-cell therapy to deal with the aches and pains that come with being a professional football player, the Mobile Press-Register reported Sunday.

Reuter: Impact LB prospects

Linebackers can impact a defense in multiple ways these days. Chad Reuter provides nine LB prospects to watch. More ...

According to the newspaper, McClain, who missed only one game last season but was hampered by knee pain and an ankle injury, had stem cells taken from his own fat and injected into his knee and leg. McClain credits the procedure for helping him do what he needs to do to prepare for the 2012 season.

"It feels a lot better," McClain told the newspaper, adding he has been able to work out "with hardly any pain at all."

Jason R. Williams, the radiologist who performed the procedure in Alabama, called the experimental therapy "the future of medicine." However, the newspaper also reported that the FDA has warned consumers about the possible pitfalls of stem-cell treatments.

"There is a potential safety risk when you put cells in an area where they are not performing the same biological function as they were when in their original location in the body," said Stephanie Simek, deputy director of the FDA's Office of Cellular, Tissue and Gene Therapies, in a statement.

The newspaper reported that McClain and fellow University of Alabama product Marquis Maze have sought the treatment. Peyton Manning, who recently joined the Denver Broncos after missing the 2011 season with neck issues, reportedly also had a similar procedure outside of the country.

While McClain might be feeling healthier, he has other issues to contend with this offseason. The Birmingham News reported earlier this month that the two-year NFL veteran settled with an Alabama student who claimed McClain struck him with a vehicle and physically assaulted him.

According to the News, McClain also is facing a May 17 trial after allegedly firing a gun in an altercation with a man in November.

