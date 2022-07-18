Around the NFL

Raiders RB Kenyan Drake (ankle) 'definitely going to be ready' for training camp

Published: Jul 18, 2022 at 08:39 AM
Kevin Patra
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake wasn't cleared for minicamp last month after suffering a broken ankle in early December that required surgery.

But the RB recently told Matt Holder of Silver and Black Pride that he expects to be ready for training camp even if he's not 100 percent.

"I'm definitely going to be ready for camp. It's not going to be full speed ahead once I get into camp, but for the regular season, I'm going to be definitely ready to go," Drake said of his timetable to return.

"A couple of preseason games or however I feel need to kind of get back into football shape. But really I'm excited about the opportunity to kind of get back on the field. I've been hurt for the [majority] of seven months now. ... So I feel great just working through the things that you usually go through when you're coming off a major injury and just ready to kind of get back on the field. It's not my first rodeo."

In his first season with the Raiders, Drake carried 63 times for 254 yards and two TDs, adding 30 catches for 291 yards and another score in 12 games as Josh Jacobs' backup. Much of that production came in the six games before Drake suffered the gruesome injury on a questionable tackle against Washington.

"I was really starting to kind of get into the offense," Drake said. "I felt like when you get on that road and things kind of happen, not according to plan, it's a bigger plan ahead. And I kind of believe in that whole heartily, and I'm just interested to see how this injury and the rest of the season plays out from here."

The Raiders restructured Drake's contract this offseason, keeping him on the roster for his second season. After he missed offseason workouts, training camp will be the first chance for the dual-threat back to get involved on the field in Josh McDaniels' offense.

Beyond the injury, Drake will be pushed for snaps by fourth-round rookie Zamir White, who has the potential to see a significant role in his first season in Vegas. That role could be even bigger to open the season if Drake suffers a setback.

Raiders rookies report for training camp today, July 18. Veterans are scheduled to report Wednesday, July 20. Vegas will play in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars to kick off the preseason.

