Raiders RB Josh Jacobs to play Saturday vs. Chiefs after spending several days with ailing father

Published: Jan 07, 2023 at 02:36 PM
Tom Pelissero

Raiders star running back Josh Jacobs will play Saturday against the Chiefs after spending several days back home in Tulsa with his father, Marty, who underwent emergency heart surgery this week, per sources.

Josh Jacobs asked his father on Friday what he should do, and Marty said he wanted Josh to play. So, Jacobs booked a private jet and flew back Friday night to Las Vegas, where he was scheduled to land around 8 p.m. PT.

The Raiders RB has also been dealing with hip and oblique injuries and received treatment Saturday. Jacobs went through a pregame workout before the final call was made that he's good to go.

Josh Jacobs' six-year-old son, Braxton, might've have saved his grandfather's life: He found Marty in pain Tuesday and called 911, a source said. Marty underwent surgery Wednesday.

Marty Jacobs remains hospitalized in intensive care, but he plans to watch his son try to wrap up the rushing title on Saturday.

Entering the final week of the regular season, Jacobs leads the NFL with 1,608 yards -- 179 yards more than the nearest challenger, Titans star Derrick Henry (1,429).

The Raiders are eliminated from playoff contention. But Jacobs has continued to play through injuries and was recently named a team captain. He was limited in practice Tuesday, didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday and is officially listed as questionable (hip/oblique/personal).

The Chiefs would wrap up the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a win over the Raiders, but following a resolution approved by NFL owners on Friday to adjust the AFC playoffs, the possibility of the conference championship being hosted at a neutral site remains in play.

