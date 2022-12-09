Raiders RB Josh Jacobs returns after leaving with hand injury 

The NFL's leading rusher isn't letting a hand injury keep him out of Thursday night's game.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs left the game briefly due to a hand injury, but returned against the Los Angeles Rams.

Following a 15-yard run in the third quarter, Jacobs came down hard on the turf with his right hand, appearing to roll up on his pinky finger. On the sideline, Jacobs could be seen in visible discomfort as his fingers were taped and he tried to fit them into a glove. He subsequently left to the locker room, but returned to the sideline and the game after missing one drive.

Jacobs, who had 19 carries for 73 yards and the game's only touchdown before his exit, leads the league in rushing with more than 1,300 yards. He was replaced on the ensuing drive by rookie Zamir White.

Entering Thursday, Jacobs was questionable for a third consecutive week with a calf injury and is now dealing with a hand ailment.