Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (calf) active vs. Seahawks

Published: Nov 27, 2022
Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

The Las Vegas Raiders will have their top running back on the field Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Josh Jacobs is officially active for the Raiders' Week 12 game against the Seahawks.

The Raiders running back was a late addition to the team's injury report on Friday with a calf injury.

Jacobs has yet to miss a game this season, as he has been a key contributor on offense after the front office decided not to pick up the fifth-year option in his rookie contract.

Entering Week 12, Jacobs ranks third in the NFL with 183 carries and 930 rushing yards. His 93 rush yards per game ranks second-most in a single season (Marcus Allen, 109.9 rush YPG in 1985) in team history, per NFL Research.

It's good news for Las Vegas as Jacobs will be taking the field, because the next top rusher behind the RB is quarterback Derek Carr with 67 yards. This season, running backs Zamir White and Brandon Bolden have combined for 16 rush attempts for 53 yards.

The Raiders (3-7) and Seahawks (6-4) kick off Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

