Raiders RB Bush breaks thumb, awaits status for season opener

Oakland Raiders running back Michael Bush's status for the Raiders' Sept. 12 season opener at Tennessee is up in the air after he broke his left thumb in Saturday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers.
The third-year veteran had 7 rushes for 23 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game in the second half of the Raiders 28-24 preseason loss.
Bush led the Raiders in rushing last season with 589 yards and three touchdowns. In two seasons with Oakland, Bush has 218 rushes for 1,010 and six touchdowns.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.