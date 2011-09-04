Raiders QB Pryor decides to appeal five-game suspension

Editor's note: As a point of clarification, Pryor's representatives have not officially filed an appeal of his five-game suspension with the league, only a notice of their intent to appeal the suspension, according to a league source.
Oakland Raiders rookie quarterback Terrelle Pryor has reversed course and decided to appeal his five-game suspension, a league source told NFL Network's Albert Breer on Sunday.
The NFL Players Association has been informed of the action and is invited to join the appeal and lodge its objections to the discipline of Pryor.
After he was taken in the third round of August's supplemental draft, Pryor, a former standout at Ohio State, said he would not appeal a suspension handed down by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in which he was suspended for the same number of games he would have sat out had he returned to school.
Pryor gave up his final season with the Buckeyes after an investigation into the team's memorabilia-for-cash scandal that cost coach Jim Tressel his job.
Tressel was hired Friday by the Indianapolis Colts as a game-day consultant to help determine when the team should challenge plays. He has not been suspended by the NFL, although the team informed the league Monday of its decision to postpone Tressel's employment until the seventh game.
Pryor and his representatives have expressed mixed messages as to whether the quarterback would appeal his suspension.
Just days before the supplemental draft, Pryor's attorney, David Cornwell, indicated his client would appeal the ban. But after a makeshift pro day workout the following day, Pryor's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said Pryor would not appeal the suspension handed down by the league.
The Raiders released veteran Trent Edwards on Saturday, placing Pryor behind veterans Jason Campbell and Kyle Boller on the depth chart.
Pryor gave up his final season with the Buckeyes after an investigation into the team's memorabilia-for-cash scandal.
He is coming off his best season statistically at Ohio State, throwing for 2,772 yards and 27 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. He ran for 754 yards and four touchdowns while helping the Buckeyes win the Sugar Bowl.
Because Pryor is 6-foot-5, 232 pounds and was clocked at 4.36 seconds in the 40-yard dash at his pro day, there has been speculation that he eventually could play receiver or tight end in the NFL. He is starting his career at quarterback.
"The guy is big, athletic," Raiders coach Hue Jackson said. "I think he can throw it. He looks like a quarterback, feels like a quarterback, sounds like a quarterback, and I'm very excited to work with him."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.