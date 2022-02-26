Around the NFL

Raiders QB Derek Carr on new HC Josh McDaniels, GM Dave Ziegler: 'They've been great'

Published: Feb 26, 2022 at 10:52 AM
Around the NFL Staff

So far, so good for Derek Carr and the new Josh McDaniels-led Las Vegas Raiders.

Carr spoke publicly on Friday for the first time since McDaniels was hired last month as the Raiders' new head coach, and Carr said he's "looking forward" to getting to know McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler more as the offseason progresses.

"They've been super awesome. They've been great," Carr said, per The Las Vegas Review Journal. "I'm just looking forward to getting to know them. We're doing the whole business relationship thing, but hopefully, we can get our families together and start getting to know each other and start building that unity that we had last year."

The business side of the offseason is of particular importance to Carr and the Raiders as spring nears. Carr is in line for a new contract extension, and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier this month that the team is prepared to commit to Carr as its long-term quarterback after multiple offseasons of uncertainty under former head coach Jon Gruden.

Carr is under the final year of a five-year, $125 million pact signed in 2017, and Rapoport previously noted a strong, short-term deal could be a potential outcome of contract talks. Carr declined to discuss Friday the current state of negotiations, but he did acknowledge the balance between obtaining a top-of-the-line deal and one that would allow the Raiders to acquire other players. It's no secret Carr would like to play with former college teammate Davante Adams, who is in the middle of his own contract talks with the Packers.

"Obviously, that's in mind when I'm thinking about all that," Carr said. "But there's also some football players that I want to play with, so I keep that in mind, too."

