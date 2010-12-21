Raiders must beat Colts to keep playoff hopes

Why you should watch
The Raiders have the kind of physical, running mentality that can give the Colts fits. Peyton Manning actually has a 20-point better passer rating on the road than at home.
Did you know?
Colts running back Javarris James is tied for first among rookies with six rushing touchdowns. ... Indianapolis has won two straight against Oakland. ... Raiders quarterback Jason Campbell is 4-0 as a starter at home this year. ... Oakland is tied for the NFL lead with 17 rushing touchdowns this season.