Raiders must beat Colts to keep playoff hopes

Published: Dec 21, 2010 at 01:43 PM

The storyline
This is pretty much a must-win game for both teams. If the Colts win out, they win the AFC South, again. If the Raiders win out, they just might steal that AFC West.

Why you should watch
The Raiders have the kind of physical, running mentality that can give the Colts fits. Peyton Manning actually has a 20-point better passer rating on the road than at home.

Did you know?
Colts running back Javarris James is tied for first among rookies with six rushing touchdowns. ... Indianapolis has won two straight against Oakland. ... Raiders quarterback Jason Campbell is 4-0 as a starter at home this year. ... Oakland is tied for the NFL lead with 17 rushing touchdowns this season.

