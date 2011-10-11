Raiders move forward, look to fill GM spot

Published: Oct 11, 2011 at 02:33 AM

Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis had served as the team's GM from 1963 until his passing on Saturday. The Raiders will now look to hire a general manager, and the club has started the search to find such a person to work in concert with head coach Hue Jackson, according to league sources.

Jason Campbell

 

The Raiders' model would likely be set up somewhat like Pittsburgh's, in which coach Mike Tomlin and GM Kevin Colbert work in concert.

The Raiders also could hire a consultant, likely an experienced hand like Ernie Accorsi or Ron Wolf, to help them through the rest of this season. Wolf, best known for his success as GM of the Green Bay Packers in the '90s, worked for Davis' Raiders for 26 years.

