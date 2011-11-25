Raiders' McFadden still is very limited with foot injury

Oakland Raiders running back Darren McFadden likely will miss at least a few more games while recovering from his foot injury, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.
McFadden still is very limited and unable to do much. The source said playing this week is not feasible for McFadden, and in all likelihood, next week's game is not probable for his return, either.
McFadden went down Oct. 23 against the Kansas City Chiefs and has missed the Raiders' past three games.
Fourth-year back Michael Bush has been filling in expertly for Oakland, rushing for 599 yards on 4.3 yards per carry with five touchdowns this season.