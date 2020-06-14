Around the NFL

Sunday, Jun 14, 2020 09:41 AM

Raiders' Maxx Crosby: No 'exact formula to stop Mahomes'

Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Two seasons as a starter into his NFL career, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has NFL Most Valuable Player and Super Bowl MVP accolades to his credit.

Along with that acclaim has come an abundance of opponents' respect and befuddlement.

Just one season into his NFL career, defensive end Maxx Crosby of the archrival Raiders knows there's no surefire way of containing Mahomes the magnificent.

"There's not an exact formula to stop Mahomes," Crosby said in a recent interview with mixed martial arts reporter "The Schmo." "But, being disruptive, getting in his face, causing disruption and making plays [is what needs to be done]. We gotta make plays and we gotta beat Kansas City."

Indeed, the reigning Super Bowl-champion Chiefs have owned the AFC West for four seasons running.

Last season, Crosby had a Raiders-high 10 sacks, but none against the Chiefs. Kansas City, which has won five in a row versus the Silver and Black, dominated the Raiders by a combined 68-19 score last season. Crosby, who's been making the media rounds, is definitely aiming to chase down Mahomes and the Chiefs in a manner different from last year.

And Crosby is excited about his and the Raiders' prospects going forward.

"I'm not gonna predict anything," Crosby said when asked about how many sacks he would turn in in 2020. "I'm just gonna do what I do, play to the best of my ability. Definitely make a lot of plays and make some noise."

Team-wise, Crosby also believes the Raiders have a big year ahead after going 7-9 in 2019.

"Raider Nation, we are going to make some noise. We're gonna have an amazing season. Hopefully we can get everyone in the crowd so we can just take over this thing."

Crosby, who added he's been training with Jaguars defensive end Cassius Marsh in Southern California, is also an avid MMA fan – hence the interview. At UFC 248 in Las Vegas, Crosby was on hand and got to meet UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov (28-0, 18 finishes) has become a dominant force thanks in large part to his wrestling base. He's also nicknamed the Eagle, whereas Crosby's earned the moniker of the Condor.

"Khabib is, he's an animal. He's one of the best fighters in the world," Crosby said of Nurmagomedov, who's ranked No. 2 in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings and is one of only two current undefeated UFC champions. "Getting to meet the Eagle, being a Condor, it was a pretty cool connection."

Is Nurmagomedov the greatest of all-time, though? In Crosby's opinion, that title goes to former longtime UFC middleweight king Anderson "The Spider" Silva. During his heyday from 2006-2012, Silva at one point won 17 straight bouts with 15 stoppages.

"He just finished everybody," Crosby said of the Brazilian standout whose pinpoint striking was a hallmark of his success. "He knocked people out, he'd kick them in the head. He would choke them out. He always found a way. He defended his title 11 times. I think he's the original GOAT."

Who's the GOAT at doing what Crosby does, though? Or as he was asked, who's on his Mount Rushmore of defensive linemen?

"You definitely gotta put Reggie White, Bruce Smith. There's so many, that's hard," Crosby said. "For me personally, I think Jared Allen is up there. That's my personal, people probably won't agree with it. Those three and then, I'll say, as a pass rusher, you gotta say Lawrence Taylor. He's definitely up there, too. And Aaron Donald's on his way. There's too many to say. There's some names for you."

Mad Maxx, the Condor or just Crosby could very well be a name to get to know when it comes to discussing the game's top current pass rushers.

Related Content

Mike McCarthy searching for Barry Switzer-like success in 2020
news

Mike McCarthy searching for Barry Switzer-like success in 2020

As new Cowboys coach Mike McMarthy prepares to take the sidelines, he's no doubt looking for first-season fortune and therefore chasing Barry Switzer.
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) hands off ball to running back Saquon Barkley (26) during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Eagles won 34-17. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
news

Will Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones take Giants to next level?

The era of quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley is here for the Giants and the question of whether the first-round duo can take New York to the next level will become clearer in the season ahead.

Tre Boston thinks Matt Rhule has 'it' factor coaches need
news

Tre Boston thinks Matt Rhule has 'it' factor coaches need

Veteran safety Tre Boston believes Matt Rhule has already made an excellent impression, though, and that the Panthers are ready to play for him.

Broncos Bradley Chubb, Bryce Callahan ready to go 'full speed'
news

Broncos Bradley Chubb, Bryce Callahan ready to go 'full speed'

Defensive coordinator Ed Donatell declared DE Bradley Chubb (ACL) and CB Bryce Callahan (foot) ready to go Thursday.
New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) and New York Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg (5) talk on the sideline against the Jacksonville Jaguars during an NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016, in East Rutherford, NJ. The Jets won 17-13. (Ed Mulholland/AP Images for Panini)
news

Ex-Jets QB Christian Hackenberg attempting to play baseball

The Jets drafted Christian Hackenberg in 2016 with hopes of him becoming their franchise QB. After not appearing in a single game and struggling in the AAF, Hackenberg is hoping to break into baseball.
J.J. Watt: Kneeling not about disrespect; Baker Mayfield to kneel
news

J.J. Watt: Kneeling not about disrespect; Baker Mayfield to kneel

Texans DE J.J. Watt and Browns QB Baker Mayfield have become the latest prominent players to address the possibility of protests during the national anthem at NFL games this season.
Fitzgerald: Murray 'anxious' to take Cardinals 'to the next level'
news

Fitzgerald: Murray 'anxious' to take Cardinals 'to the next level'

Few teams are expected to make a bigger leap in 2020 than the Arizona Cardinals. But first, they need to practice together.
Maxx Crosby 'coming' for Patrick Mahomes after sack-less meetings
news

Maxx Crosby 'coming' for Patrick Mahomes after sack-less meetings

Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby, entering his second season, said this week that, following a stellar rookie campaign in which he recorded 10 sacks, he can only think of the QB he didn't sack: Patrick Mahomes.
Ravens call for change, unity in 'Black Lives Matter' video
news

Ravens call for change, unity in 'Black Lives Matter' video

It's a crucial moment in American history, and the Ravens refuse to stick to football. Baltimore released a video on Twitter with several members of the organization sharing their perspectives on what needs to change and how it can happen.
Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
news

Bill O'Brien says he'll take a knee with his protesting players

As players and coaches continue to take a stand against injustice, many expect the efforts to carry over into the 2020 season. Texans coach Bill O'Brien on Friday supported the idea of his players protesting systemic racism and police brutality this fall.
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) on the sidelines, during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla. NFL free agent Antonio Brown turned himself in at a Florida jail on Thursday night, Jan, 24, 2020, following accusations that he and his trainer attacked another man. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
news

Antonio Brown pleads no contest in battery case, gets probation

Antonio Brown was ordered to serve two years of probation and 100 hours of community service, attend a 13-week anger management program and undergo psychological/psychiatric evaluation and treatment if necessary, per a Broward County Court disposition order. 
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL