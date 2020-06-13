Around the NFL

Saturday, Jun 13, 2020 10:20 AM

Maxx Crosby 'coming' for Patrick Mahomes after sack-less meetings

Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Around The NFL Writer

In 2020, the football world can't help but play catch-up with Patrick Mahomes, the 24-year-old face of the league and reigning Super Bowl MVP. That's doubly so for AFC West pass rushers.

One rival defensive end, in particular, is setting his sights on taking down the Kansas City QB, and hopefully in doing so, the reigning champs, as well.

Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby, entering his second season, said on The Lefkoe Show this week that, following a stellar rookie campaign in which he recorded 10 sacks, he can only think of the QB he didn't sack: Mahomes.

"I was close a few times," Crosby said, per The Kansas City Star. "It pissed me off pretty much. Pretty much every second after that game was over, both times, I was just mad and blah blah blah, whatever.

"He's a different type of player too. He's one of those guys. He just backpedals, he'll throw the ball from weird angles, it's not like sacking a regular quarterback. Yeah, I'm definitely looking forward to sacking him. It needs to happen. It's definitely going to happen."

Count Crosby among a slew of frustrated defenders to miss out on taking down the magical Mahomes. Among QBs with at least six starts in 2019, Mahomes ranked second in sacks taken (17) and sack percentage (3.4) behind Saints signal-caller Drew Brees. That, coupled with Mahomes' crazy-low 1.0-percent interception rate, makes the Chiefs star an equally elusive and careful quarterback and therefore one of the most dangerous. Not that that conclusion needed further examination.

In response to Mahomes' rise and Kansas City's supremacy, the AFC West teams have undergone extreme makeovers this offseason, mostly on offense. The Broncos added two receivers, Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler, in the first two rounds to pair with Drew Lock; Los Angeles selected its QB of the future in Justin Herbert; and the Raiders picked up speed and versatility as well, drafting Henry Ruggs, Bryan Edwards and Lynn Bowden.

With Las Vegas' additions, Crosby feels the Raiders are closer to competing with K.C. than last year, when Jon Gruden's club lost twice to the Chiefs by a combined score of 68-19.

"Last year it was kind of back and forth," Crosby said. "We were 6-4, we were (nearly) tied with the Chiefs and we were like, 'All right, we're going to make a serious run at this.' We obviously didn't finish the way we wanted to.

"Now, everyone's in the mix. Obviously every team is going to look a lot different. It's gonna be awesome. It's super exciting. It's going to be great competition. I'm looking forward to it."

Crosby will get his chance to sack Mahomes on at least two occasions next season and twice every year as long as he's in Silver and Black.

While he took down the likes of Aaron Rodgers, Philip Rivers and Sam Darnold in 2019, the Raiders DE wants to make it known that his sophomore effort will be dedicated to face-planting the current face of the NFL.

His message to Mahomes? "You can do whatever you want," Crosby said. "Just know I'm coming, no doubt."

Related Content

Ravens call for change, unity in 'Black Lives Matter' video
news

Ravens call for change, unity in 'Black Lives Matter' video

It's a crucial moment in American history, and the Ravens refuse to stick to football. Baltimore released a video on Twitter with several members of the organization sharing their perspectives on what needs to change and how it can happen.
Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
news

Bill O'Brien says he'll take a knee with his protesting players

As players and coaches continue to take a stand against injustice, many expect the efforts to carry over into the 2020 season. Texans coach Bill O'Brien on Friday supported the idea of his players protesting systemic racism and police brutality this fall.
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) on the sidelines, during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla. NFL free agent Antonio Brown turned himself in at a Florida jail on Thursday night, Jan, 24, 2020, following accusations that he and his trainer attacked another man. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
news

Antonio Brown pleads no contest in battery case, gets probation

Antonio Brown was ordered to serve two years of probation and 100 hours of community service, attend a 13-week anger management program and undergo psychological/psychiatric evaluation and treatment if necessary, per a Broward County Court disposition order. 
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. The Bears won 21-19. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
news

Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky: 'I still feel like this is my team'

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky talked to the media Friday for the first time since the Bears traded for Nick Foles earlier this offseason.
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on the sideline during warm ups prior to an NFL football against the New York Jets on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 42-21.(Perry Knotts via AP)
news

John Harbaugh voices concerns with NFL's COVID-19 protocols 

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh discussed the NFL's recently released COVID-19 guidelines for when players return to team facilities.
NFL to observe Juneteenth as league holiday
news

NFL to observe Juneteenth as league holiday

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Friday in an internal memo to staff that the league will observe Juneteenth on Friday, June 19 as a recognized holiday and the league's offices will be closed that day.
Sony Michel undergoes foot surgery to relieve discomfort
news

Sony Michel undergoes foot surgery to relieve discomfort

The Patriots would be missing their feature back if there were minicamps. Sony Michel had foot surgery in May and his timetable to return is unknown, Mike Giardi reports.
Jaguars add 2013 fifth-round pick Denard Robinson to staff
news

Jaguars add 2013 fifth-round pick Denard Robinson to staff

Denard Robinson hasn't been with an NFL franchise since 2016. Thanks to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the former fifth-round pick will soon find himself occupying an NFL sideline again.
Kareem Hunt sees Browns RBs 'taking over' in Stefanski's offense
news

Kareem Hunt sees Browns RBs 'taking over' in Stefanski's offense

The Cleveland tailback expects to contribute much more now that he isn't facing a half-season-long suspension, mainly because his new head coach, Kevin Stefanski, runs an offense that aims to maximize the talents of its runners.
Carroll: 'Interested' team called asking about Colin Kaepernick
news

Carroll: 'Interested' team called asking about Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season, but, due to the recent social activity taking place around the world, he's become a topic in the news again.
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs a pass route during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Texans beat the Titans 24-21. (Matt Patterson via AP)
news

Titans GM: Contract talks with Derrick Henry have been positive

Derrick Henry was franchise tagged in March and signed his tag in April, securing his services in Tennessee for 2020. The greater goal for the two sides, though, is to come to an agreement on a long-term deal. Titans general manager Jon Robinson provided an update Thursday on where things stand with Henry and his next contract.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL