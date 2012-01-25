Raiders make commitment to defense; where will Peyton play?

The Raiders looked to one of their division rivals to fill their vacant head coaching position Tuesday, hiring Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. Read what some members of the Broncos' defense have to say about the hire, and tune into NFL Network Wednesday for the latest on the official announcement.
» NFL Network will also have the latest reports from the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. Don't miss "Total Access" at 7 p.m. ET for all the latest Super Bowl news, as well as a chat with broadcaster Al Michaels.
» With memorable blunders figuring prominently in both Sunday's conference championship games, Dave Dameshek is sure to have some juicy material for his latest Shame Report.
» Check out Rich Eisen's latest podcast, with guests Michael Strahan, Warren Sapp, Ray Rice and Carson Daly.
» Peyton Manning's recent comments suggest a move away from Indianapolis. Jason La Canfora explores potential landing spots for the 35-year-old future Hall of Fame quarterback.
» One week after Alex Smith opened eyes with his outing against the Saints, NFL Films analyst Greg Cosell examines the film to explain how tentative play by the 49ers quarterback cost San Francisco a Super Bowl spot.
» We've narrowed the list of the best plays of the 2011 NFL season to 20. Now you can vote for the top 10, with the winner announced Feb. 4 at the NFL Honors in Indianapolis.
» The players aren't the only ones recognized for a season of success. Some of the NFL's finest cheerleaders also are rewarded with a trip to the Pro Bowl.
» The February issue of NFL Magazine will feature an exclusive interview with the controversial Ndamukong Suh, a profile of Aaron Rodgers, pivotal playoff moments, and more.
» Happy birthday to New England Patriots running back Danny Woodhead, who turns 27 on Wednesday. Also turning 27 on Wednesday is San Francisco 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis.