Raiders LB NaVorro Bowman to start vs. Chiefs on TNF

Bowman, a three-time Pro Bowler, adds an element of professionalism to the Raiders' linebacking corps. While the defense hinges largely on the pass rushing prowess of Khalil Mack, Bowman's ability against the run should be a welcome addition to the middle of Jack Del Rio's defense. The Raiders (2-4) are hoping as much as they prepare to take on rookie-of-the-year frontrunner Kareem Hunt. A 2-5 hole may be too deep to climb out of, even with all their name-brand talent on both sides of the ball.