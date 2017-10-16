NaVorro Bowman signs 1-year, $3M deal with Raiders

NaVorro Bowman is moving across The Bay.

After being released by the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, the veteran linebacker has signed a one-year deal with the Oakland Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the move. The Raiders confirmed Bowman's signing Monday afternoon.

Per Rapoport, the deal is worth $3 million. With no offsets on his 49ers contract, Bowman will be paid by both teams.

Bowman had been slated to visit the Dallas Cowboys later this week, but the Raiders didn't let him out of the building.

The 29-year-old has struggled in coverage this season and was set to see his playing time diminish as the 49ers decided to move forward with younger players. But Bowman brings veteran savvy and tackling to a Raiders team in need of an upgrade up the gut. Oakland owns a bottom-tier rush defense that was gashed by Melvin Gordon on Sunday.

The Raiders play Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the quick turnaround it wouldn't be a surprise to see the 8-year pro suited up in the Black Hole.