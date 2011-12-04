Raiders LB McClain plays vs. Dolphins, three days after arrest

Oakland Raiders linebacker Rolando McClain played in Sunday's 34-14 loss to the Miami Dolphins, despite his recent arrest in Alabama.
The Raiders continue to investigate the details of McClain's Thursday arrest on charges of discharging a firearm within city limits, third-degree assault, menacing and reckless endangerment, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.
Should it become clear to the Raiders that McClain is guilty of anything close to what he's accused of, the team will not refrain from taking considerable discipline against him. But at this point, McClain is being treated as innocent of everything other than perhaps bad timing and a lack of some common sense.
"I'm backing my player on this," Raiders coach Hue Jackson told The Associated Press about McClain, who didn't start Sunday but made a team-high eight tackles. "I trust some things he shared with me. If the league decides to come down on him, then I'm going to come down on him like you've never seen."
The NFL also is reviewing the matter but will make no decisions on any discipline until more is known as the legal process continues. McClain's lawyer has said his client is innocent and that McClain denies he fired a gun and his involvement in the fight.
McClain declined to talk to reporters after the game.
