Raiders, Jaguars opening 2022 season in Hall of Fame Game

With former Raiders standouts Cliff Branch and Richard Seymour and Jaguars all-time great Tony Boselli headed for enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year, two of their former teams are also headed for Canton, Ohio.

The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars will face off in the 2022 Hall of Fame Game at 8 p.m. ET Thursday, Aug. 4, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Monday. The game, as is tradition, will take place in Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, which is adjacent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Two days later, Boselli, Branch and Seymour will be enshrined in Canton as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022.

The preseason game is slated to be the first for Josh McDaniels as Raiders head coach and Doug Pederson as Jaguars head coach.