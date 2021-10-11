Around the NFL

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden apologizes for 2011 email: 'I don't have an ounce of racism in me'

Published: Oct 10, 2021 at 09:04 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden apologized Sunday after it was revealed in a Friday report from The Wall Street Journal that he used a racial trope in a 2011 email to describe NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith.

"All I can say is that I'm not a racist," Gruden said following the Raiders' 20-9 loss to the Chicago Bears. "I can't tell you how sick I am. I apologize again to De Smith, but I feel good about who I am and what I've done my entire life. I apologize for the insensitive remarks. I had no racial intentions with those remarks at all. But… yes, they can… I'm not like that at all. I apologize but I don't want to keep addressing it."

On Friday, The Journal reported that Gruden sent an email to then-Washington president Bruce Allen during the 2011 lockout, in which he wrote, "Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of michellin tires," referring to Smith, who is Black.

The NFL and Raiders owner Mark Davis released statements Friday afternoon condemning Gruden's comments. Gruden told reporters Sunday that he has not been in contact with the league office regarding the email, but "we will see what happens here in the next few days."

When asked if he expects something to happen, Gruden said: "I'm not going to answer all these questions today. I think I've addressed it already. I can't remember a lot of the things that transpired 10 or 12 years ago, but I stand here in front of everybody apologizing. I don't have an ounce of racism in me. I'm a guy that takes pride in leading people together, and I will continue to do that for the rest of my life. Again, I apologize to De Smith and anybody out there that I have offended."

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, who is Black, told reporters that Gruden addressed the team prior to The Journal's report.

"He had a team meeting and laid everything out (on) how the situation had occurred and things like that," Jacobs said. "I've been around this guy for three years now. I've never felt a certain type of way about him. He's never rubbed me a certain way like that type of way. What he said was what he said at the end of the day, too. But I definitely trust him -- It was 10 years ago – people grow."

Raiders defensive end ﻿Yannick Ngakoue﻿, who is Black, declined to comment on the situation when asked by reporters after the game.

Quarterback Derek Carr told reporters that Gruden was "honest" and "up front" when discussing the email with the team and that Gruden's message was to learn from his mistake.

The Raiders (3-2) travel to face the Denver Broncos in Week 6.

Related Content

news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), QB Daniel Jones (concussion) exit early in loss to Cowboys

Giants RB ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ suffered a left ankle injury in the first quarter. Late in the second quarter, QB Daniel Jones was carted off after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit as he tried to barrel into the end zone. Both were ruled out in the first half, as was WR Kenny Golladay.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow taken to hospital with possible throat contusion

Bengals quarterback ﻿Joe Burrow﻿ was taken to the hospital following Sunday's 25-22 overtime loss to the Packers to be evaluated for a possible throat contusion. Burrow played all 65 offensive snaps in Cincinnati's defeat.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers moves into fifth all-time in career TD passes

A game after catching the legendary Dan Marino, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers continues his ascent among all-time greats. Rodgers is now fifth all-time for career touchdown passes with 422 on Sunday against the Bengals. 
news

2021 NFL season: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 5 games

Saints QB ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ has been ruled out against Washington with a concussion. He was carted off the field after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from CB William Jackson. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 5: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 5 action. 
news

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (ankle) officially inactive vs. Lions

Dalvin Cook will miss his second game of the season. The Minnesota Vikings running back is officially inactive for Sunday's bout versus the Detroit Lions.
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson targeting Week 10 return following finger surgery

If Russell Wilson has his way, he'll only be out three games following finger surgery. The Seahawks is targeting a Week 10 return after undergoing surgery Friday on his right middle finger.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 5 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Injury roundup: Bengals RB Joe Mixon active vs. Packers

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon﻿, who didn't practice this week but did work out on Saturday, will play Sunday. He was not listed among the Bengals' inactives.
news

Niners TE George Kittle (calf) placed on injured reserve, out at least 3 games

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (calf) will miss at least three games after being placed on injured reserve, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Packers CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder) placed on injured reserve

Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) will miss a minimum of three games after being placed on injured reserve on Saturday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW