Around the NFL

Raiders GM: Trading Khalil Mack was 'not a plan' at all

Published: Sep 02, 2018 at 03:07 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

The Oakland Raiders didn't enter the final week of preseason thinking they would be without All-Pro defensive end Khalil Mack for the long haul.

But the reality of starting the regular season minus Mack hammered home with general manager Reggie McKenzie, as the hours to the league deadline of establishing the initial 53-man roster crept closer.

"My whole thought process was to get Khalil [signed]," McKenzie said Saturday, via NBC Sports Bay Area. "It was at the end, in the final hour, that it just hit. It hit hard and heavy. It was not a plan to trade him at all."

The Raiders adjusted by shipping Mack to the Chicago Bears in a stunning trade, and the Bears promptly made Mack the highest-paid defensive player in the league with a six-year, $141 million contract extension.

The transaction was quickly scrutinized around the league, as it involved one of the NFL's elite defenders and it isn't common for a team to part ways with a generational player.

Oakland's decision to move Mack, however, ultimately came down to the inability between the team and Mack's representation to reach an agreement on the bottom line.

"We will pay top dollar," McKenzie said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. "We couldn't get around giving Khalil what he wanted. We will pay top dollar to top players.

"We just could not get it worked out with Khalil. When it seemed like it was going that way, we decided to make a move with the trade. We will be able attract players. ... We'll find a way to continue to play good football. We're not worried about the outside perception of free agency. We will get free agents in here when it's time to do that and we will keep our own. Sometimes you can't keep them all. That's just the way it goes."

In the meantime, the Raiders shift their focus to the regular season following Saturday's developments.

While the team wants to put the trade behind them, McKenzie understands there will be locker room angst because Mack was a popular player among teammates.

"It's going to sting with them," McKenzie said. "Players protect themselves and their teammates. That's how it should be. They're going to miss Khalil. I'm going to miss Khalil. We all will miss Khalil. Let's make that point known now. We all will miss him, but we will all move on."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Osi Umenyiora on Giants signing Nigerian OT prospect Roy Mbaeteka: 'This is what dreams are made of'

After the Giants announced the signing of Roy Mbaeteka, a Nigerian product of the NFL's International Player Program, Osi Umenyiora was ecstatic to learn his protégé was signed by an NFL team.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, April 8

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Miami Dolphins are hosting free-agent LB Reuben Foster for a workout. Miami also announced the signing of punter Thomas Morstead.

news

Ravens engaging in talks with free-agent RB Melvin Gordon

The Baltimore Ravens are engaging in talks with free-agent RB Melvin Gordon on a potential deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. Gordon rushed for 1,904 yards during his two-year stint with the Broncos.

news

Tyrann Mathieu 'heartbroken' over leaving Chiefs after three seasons in Kansas City

As Tyrann Mathieu looks for his next NFL team, the star safety laments his run being over in Kansas City after three seasons. Mathieu recently shared how much it stung that the Chiefs moved on.

news

Bills WR Stefon Diggs: 'No ceiling' on how good Gabriel Davis can become

Gabriel Davis put the NFL world on notice with a four-TD showing against the Chiefs in the playoffs. Stefon Diggs took time on Thursday to glow about Davis' potential in Year 3.

news

Lions head coach Dan Campbell: An elite QB isn't necessary to have 'sustained success'

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell doesn't think a quarterback needs to be elite for a team to find success. But the QB also can't carry a woeful team, as the Lions know after having Matthew Stafford under center.

news

Titans HC Mike Vrabel on A.J. Brown being on trading block: 'Not as long as I'm the head coach'

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown's name has been attached to talks about an extension and a potential trade this offseason. Head coach Mike Vrabel isn't having any of the latter.

news

Rayfield Wright, longtime Cowboys tackle and Hall of Famer, dies at 76

Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive tackle Rayfield Wright passed away Thursday, the Hall of Fame announced. He was 76 years old.

news

Brandin Cooks, Texans agree to terms on two-year extension

The Houston Texans have agreed to terms on a two-year extension through 2024 with Brandin Cooks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

news

Free-agent safety Tyrann Mathieu had virtual visit with Eagles

Free-agent safety Tyrann Mathieu had a virtual visit with the Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Mathieu, who turns 30 next month, also visited the Saints earlier this week.

news

Stefon Diggs on contract extension in Buffalo: 'It's starting to feel a lot like home. You don't want to leave it.'

Stefon Diggs is in Buffalo for the long haul. The Bills officially announced Diggs' four-year extension Thursday, which keeps the star receiver under contract in Buffalo through 2027. Diggs said of the deal on Thursday, "Bills Mafia ... I'm not leaving."

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, April 7

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that former lacrosse star Jared Bernhardt had a top-30 visit with the Denver Broncos on Wednesday, per a source informed of the meeting.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW