Raiders GM Mike Mayock says he tested positive for COVID-19

Published: Aug 02, 2021 at 07:27 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock has tested positive for COVID-19, he confirmed to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Monday.

Mayock, 62, is currently working from home.  

"Very grateful that I am vaccinated as I could very easily be in a hospital rather than working comfortably from home," Mayock said in a statement obtained by Rapoport.  

Mayock is heading into his third year as the Raiders GM.

Last year, the Raiders dealt with multiple issues involving COVID-19 protocols, but this offseason head coach Jon Gruden has voiced his appreciation for how his team has handled getting vaccinated.

