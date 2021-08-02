Raiders GM Mike Mayock says he tested positive for COVID-19

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock has tested positive for COVID-19, he confirmed to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Monday.
Mayock, 62, is currently working from home.
"Very grateful that I am vaccinated as I could very easily be in a hospital rather than working comfortably from home," Mayock said in a statement obtained by Rapoport.
Mayock is heading into his third year as the Raiders GM.
Last year, the Raiders dealt with multiple issues involving COVID-19 protocols, but this offseason head coach Jon Gruden has voiced his appreciation for how his team has handled getting vaccinated.