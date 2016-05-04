Raiders GM: DeAndre Washington a 'complete back'

We asked on Tuesday's Around The NFL Podcast if the Raiders did enough to complement Murray, whose 4.0 yards per carry was a full 1.2 yards off his 2014 numbers. Murray brings size and speed to the game, but his 266 totes from last season aren't something the Raiders want to duplicate again, with McKenzie saying in March: "The way this league is with the pounding you're taking, you can't just have one guy getting beat up all year."