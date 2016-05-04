Around the NFL

Raiders GM: DeAndre Washington a 'complete back'

Published: May 04, 2016 at 02:53 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie talked all offseason about finding a running back to pair with Latavius Murray.

Oakland waited until the fifth round to address the position, but McKenzie believes he's found an answer in DeAndre Washington out of Texas Tech.

"DeAndre, he's more than just a third-down back," McKenzie told KGMZ-FM in San Francisco, via the team's official website. "He can pound it up in there. The Raider Nation will find out fast just how physical he is."

While just 5-foot-8, Washington "is short but compact and certainly does not lack the toughness to transition into the NFL," per NFL Media's Lance Zierlein.

We asked on Tuesday's Around The NFL Podcast if the Raiders did enough to complement Murray, whose 4.0 yards per carry was a full 1.2 yards off his 2014 numbers. Murray brings size and speed to the game, but his 266 totes from last season aren't something the Raiders want to duplicate again, with McKenzie saying in March: "The way this league is with the pounding you're taking, you can't just have one guy getting beat up all year."

With only Taiwan Jones, George Atkinson and Roy Helu behind Murray, Washington has the chance to make an impact as a rookie.

"We think he's a complete back, and when he gets out in space, he can make you look silly," McKenzie said. "He can catch the ball, but he can run between the tackles as well as bouncing it outside. We think he's the total package as a runner. We really like him."

If Washington can carry his own, the Raiders have added another weapon to an offense that boasts quarterback Derek Carr, wideout Amari Cooper and one of the league's finest offensive lines. The optimism in Oakland is real.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams OT Andrew Whitworth: 'Nothing short of going to that Super Bowl and winning it is good enough'

It's Super Bowl or bust for the Rams. That's according to not only the public but the players themselves. Veteran OT ﻿Andrew Whitworth﻿ said during an appearance on Good Morning Football that not only must L.A. reach the championship game but also win it.
news

Jamaal Williams embraces 'new beginning' in Detroit alongside D'Andre Swift

Entering his first season with the Lions, running back Jamaal Williams is embracing a 'new beginning' with a franchise that is also seeking a fresh start. 
news

NFL fines Washington Football Team $10M following investigation into team culture

The NFL is fining the Washington Football Team $10 million, it announced Thursday, based on the outcome of the workplace review of the franchise, which was led by independent counsel Beth Wilkinson, that found the club's workplace to have been "highly unprofessional" for "many years."
news

NFL fines Jaguars, Cowboys, 49ers for OTA violations

The Jaguars, Cowboys and 49ers were each fined for offseason workout violations and will forfeit an undisclosed amount of OTA days in 2022, Mike Garafolo reports.
news

NFL unable to confirm alleged comments made to Eugene Chung in interview

The NFL said Thursday that it was unable to confirm the nature or origin of alleged discriminatory statements made toward former Eagles assistant offensive line coach Eugene Chung following a review of the matter.
news

Giants TE Kyle Rudolph feels 'extremely fortunate' about discovery of foot injury

A foot injury discovered during a routine physical may have altered Kyle Rudolph's offseason, but the Giants TE recently said he's glad the issue was detected and resolved at the time that it was.
news

Justin Simmons: Broncos are 'really close' to getting back to playoffs

Despite his Broncos finishing fourth in the AFC West last season, safety Justin Simmons believes they are in a position to contend in 2021. He also thinks Denver could boast the best defense in the NFL.
news

Chargers CB Chris Harris: Derwin James' return 'going to be an issue' for opponents

It's been so long since Derwin James zoomed around the Chargers' secondary that his return in 2021 has flown under the radar. Chargers teammates haven't forgotten.
news

Roundup: Steelers sign kicker Sam Sloman to one-year deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding former Rams and Titans kicker ﻿Sam Sloman﻿, the team announced Thursday.
news

Carson Wentz: 'I really feel like I have a new passion for the game' in Indianapolis

Quarterback Carson Wentz gets to start anew in 2021 with the Indianapolis Colts following an offseason trade. Can the former Eagles quarterback return to his '17 Pro Bowl form? 
news

WR John Taylor, LB Patrick Willis to be inducted into 49ers Hall of Fame

The 49ers, along with the York family, announced Wednesday that wide receiver John Taylor and linebacker Patrick Willis would be the newest inductees into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame. 
news

Bears WR Allen Robinson mum on any developments with contract

Chicago wide receiver Allen Robinson reiterated that he was ready to play the 2021 season on the franchise tag and offered no update on whether an extension was forthcoming. He was also mum on Chicago's quarterback situation.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW