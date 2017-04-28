Around the NFL

Raiders GM 'comfortable' with drafting Gareon Conley

Published: Apr 28, 2017 at 04:14 AM

The Raiders selected Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley with the 24th overall pick in Thursday night's NFL draft, and did so comfortable with the due diligence they performed on the cornerback.

That's what general manager Reggie McKenzie told The MMQB on Thursday, just a few hours after Oakland picked a player who is under investigation by Cleveland police. A woman earlier this month accused Conley of raping her in a hotel on April 9.

Conley has denied the allegation and has not been charged with a crime or arrested. He has not been interviewed by police, though Cleveland Police Dept. spokeswoman Jennifer Ciaccia told NFL.com that the department has reached out and are working on scheduling a time to speak with Conley.

"I understand the issues involved," McKenzie said. "But we did our research, and we read all the reports, and we did more than our due diligence. After all the information we got, we were comfortable with making this choice and confident in who this player is."

McKenzie added that he did not speak to any of his fellow general managers, but that he could "feel the thankfulness" in Conley when Oakland made the call.

"I haven't spoken to a lot of my peers, but that doesn't matter," McKenzie said. "The people who know me know that I'm a man of character. I have two daughters. I have two sons too ... I want the truth. I want the truth to show itself."

As NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport noted Thursday night, the Raiders were not the only team doing last-minute due diligence on Conley. Rapoport reported that another first-round team had the cornerback take a polygraph test, which Conley passed.

A trio of general managers told Rapoport before the draft that they believed Conley would slip to the third round.

