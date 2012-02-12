Raiders DT Seymour reportedly set to earn $15 million in 2012

Defensive tackle Richard Seymour apparently is safe from the Oakland Raiders' roster overhaul, and will not join recently released cornerback Stanford Routt in the free-agent market.
Sports Illustrated reported Saturday that Seymour's 2012 contract recently became fully guaranteed for $15 million. Seymour would only have been guaranteed $7.5 million if he had been released like Routt.
New Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie said during a Jan. 30 news conference announcing Dennis Allen's hiring as head coach that the team had some contracts that were "out of whack." Those comments prompted speculation that Seymour could be released due to his large 2012 contract figure -- Seymour signed a two-year, $30 million deal before the start of the 2011 season.
Seymour had six sacks this past season; his highest total since he had eight in his final season with the New England Patriots.