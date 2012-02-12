Raiders DT Seymour reportedly set to earn $15 million in 2012

Published: Feb 12, 2012 at 01:58 AM

Defensive tackle Richard Seymour apparently is safe from the Oakland Raiders' roster overhaul, and will not join recently released cornerback Stanford Routt in the free-agent market.

Debate: Best free-agent wideout?

Free agency could be loaded with wideouts. Which one offers the most bang for the buck? Our analysts debate. More ...

Sports Illustrated reported Saturday that Seymour's 2012 contract recently became fully guaranteed for $15 million. Seymour would only have been guaranteed $7.5 million if he had been released like Routt.

New Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie said during a Jan. 30 news conference announcing Dennis Allen's hiring as head coach that the team had some contracts that were "out of whack." Those comments prompted speculation that Seymour could be released due to his large 2012 contract figure -- Seymour signed a two-year, $30 million deal before the start of the 2011 season.

Seymour had six sacks this past season; his highest total since he had eight in his final season with the New England Patriots.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Divisional Round showdowns: Deebo Samuel or Davante Adams? Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes?

The Divisional Round presents a number of enticing individual showdowns, including Deebo Samuel vs. Davante Adams, Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes and Joe Mixon vs. Derrick Henry. So, who does Nick Shook trust more in each matchup?
news

Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. arrested for misdemeanor criminal damage

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was arrested Wednesday night in Overland Park, Kansas, for misdemeanor criminal damage, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.
news

Jerick McKinnon giving Chiefs 'all kinds of confidence' he can contribute after performance vs. Steelers

The Chiefs' backfield received a boost from Jerick McKinnon during their wild-card win over the Steelers. Could McKinnon be called on again in the Divisional Round vs. the Bills?
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Jan. 20

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw multiple offensive starters participate in practice Thursday, but are still waiting on their right tackle to get back on the field. Also, the latest NFL roster and injury news from Thursday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW