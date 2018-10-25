Around the NFL

Raiders' Doug Martin: 'I've still got a lot of miles left'

Published: Oct 25, 2018 at 09:06 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

With Marshawn Lynchshelved on injured reserve for at least eight weeks, the Oakland Raiders are turning to Doug Martin to replace Beast Mode on early downs.

On Wednesday, coach Jon Gruden labeled Martin a "feature back," noting the 5-foot-9 back should be the main fill-in for Lynch.

Thursday, the 29-year-old Martin said he believes he can be the same runner that blasted for 1,400 yards four seasons ago in Tampa Bay.

"With injuries and games that I wasn't able to play in previous years, I've still got a lot of miles left on these wheels," Martin said, via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Martin had an up-and-down beginning to his career, bursting on the scene as a rookie to go for 1,454 yards. He followed that up with two sub-500-yard seasons in which he missed 15 games total. He got back on track in 2015, going for 1,402 yards.

Since then Martin has not been good even when he's on the field. The veteran especially struggled to fight through contact. He earned 2.9 yards per carry on 282 carries in 19 games combined in 2016 and 2017.

In six games behind Lynch in Oakland this season, Martin generated 99 yards on 27 carries (3.7 yards per carry).

Despite the struggles in recent seasons, Gruden remains enamored with Martin and will give him the first shot to take the bulk of the carries.

Given the rebuilding job going on in Oakland on both sides of the ball, however, expect pass-catching back Jalen Richard to play a big role moving forward, especially when the Raiders fall behind.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Le'Veon Bell excited for 'next chapter,' 'truly appreciated every single year of my NFL journey'

A day after announcing he wouldn't play in the NFL in 2022, aspiring boxer Le'Veon Bell hinted at retirement in a lengthy social media post on Wednesday.

news

Panthers OT Ickey Ekwonu has no favorite in QB battle: 'Whoever's back there, I'll be doing everything I can to keep him safe'

In the aftermath of the Baker Mayfield trade, Panthers OT Ickey Ekwonu isn't choosing sides in the upcoming QB battle, just underscoring his confidence in Carolina coaches to make the right decision.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, July 13

The Falcons signed second-round edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie to a rookie contract on Wednesday.

news

Justin Reid believes Chiefs offense will maintain success without Tyreek Hill: 'It's going to be fireworks'

Chiefs safety Justin Reid laid out exactly why Patrick Mahomes and Co. will continue their high-flying act in 2022 despite losing Tyreek Hill in the offseason.

news

Nasir Adderley on Chargers' defensive additions: 'We know we have a special group around us'

The Chargers spent the offseason bolstering the defense in an effort to slow the dynamic offenses in the AFC West. Adding Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson has veteran defensive back Nasir Adderley excited.

news

Raiders' Darren Waller: Tight end position 'becoming more and more fit to carry a team's passing game'

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller is seeking a new contract heading into 2022, and he's been vocal about the elevated ability of tight ends to impact the passing game.

news

Bills TE Dawson Knox: 'It's everyone's dream' to play with a guy like Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox is ready for another season with high expectations, and that preparedness comes in part by having the dream of playing with a quarterback as talented as Josh Allen.

news

Tight end Matt LaCosse announces retirement following seven years in NFL

Tight end Matt LaCosse, who played the last three years with the New England Patriots, announced on social media Tuesday his retirement from the NFL following seven seasons.

news

OT Orlando Brown, Chiefs not close to extension; camp holdout expected

Orlando Brown and the Chiefs are not expected to agree on a long-term extension before Friday's deadline for franchise-tagged players, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday. Garafolo added that without a new deal, Brown is expected to sit out of training camp, and even Week 1 might be in question.

news

Le'Veon Bell's 'focus on boxing' beyond July 30 clash against Adrian Peterson

Speaking Tuesday at their prefight news conference, Le'Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson each displayed ample respect for one another, offered little in terms of smack talk or predictions and offered the most notable takes on what lies in front of them on the gridiron.

news

Patriots trade WR N'Keal Harry to Bears for 2024 seventh-round pick

The New England Patriots have traded N'Keal Harry to Chicago in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, per sources.

news

Baker Mayfield 'extremely excited' for fresh start, QB competition with Panthers

In his introductory press conference Tuesday, Baker Mayfield said he was "extremely excited" for a fresh start as a Carolina Panther. While there are questions about whether it will be Mayfield or Sam Darnold who starts for the Panthers come Week 1, Mayfield said he looks forward to helping the team in whatever role he ends up in.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW