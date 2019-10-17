Raiders DC: Vontaze Burfict's suspension a 'witch hunt'

"There's no standard there. That's the issue I have," Guenther said. "There's nothing, like, 'Hey, next time you do this, you're gone from the year, maybe your career.' I think that's unfair. Hey, you can warn a guy but if you put that in writing, the next time this happens, you're done, okay? That's where I have a problem. That's unfair to the kid. That's unfair to all the players around the league to not know where you. ... Really, hey, OK, next time you do this, you've been warned, you've been warned. Now you give this guy a a whole-year suspension? I don't think that's right at all. I don't care who says what. I don't believe that's the right thing to do.