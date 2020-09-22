NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Raiders TE Darren Waller's Monday night outburst impressive, but not surprising

Published: Sep 22, 2020 at 12:45 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Darren Waller﻿ went from considering life after football to one of the game's emergent stars, and he used the Monday night stage to introduce himself to the world.

Waller caught 12 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown in a 34-24 win over New Orleans. If his stats don't give you a hint, he was a nightmare for the Saints, lining up in all four skill position alignments and recording at least one reception from each. Waller routinely won matchups with safety ﻿Malcolm Jenkins﻿, forcing the Saints to try a number of approaches to stop him -- including throwing nine different defenders at him -- before finally settling on double-teaming Waller over the middle.

By then, the damage had been done. Waller had made the most of his 16 targets, helping power the Raiders to their first win in their new home of Allegiant Stadium.

"Darren's a great player," Raiders coach Jon Gruden said following the victory. "Our job is to try to get him the ball. Ive said it before. I don't know if I've said it to you, but I'd take him out of any of the tight ends. And I know (George) Kittle and (Travis) Kelce are as good as they get, but Waller's right up there with them. This is his second year playing the position. It's astonishing what this man can do."

By the time the sun rose on Tuesday, the football world was acutely aware of who No. 83 is for the Raiders.

"It's been a long time since we've seen a guy like this," Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. "He's definitely more than a receiver playing tight end."

Waller's outburst was foreseeable. The tight end was a yards-after-catch machine in 2019, racking up more than 52 percent of his 1,145 receiving yards after the reception. Only Kittle had more YAC in 2019, and Waller bested Kittle in YAC Over Expectation (YACOE) by four yards.

Waller's receiving total was also the second-most among all tight ends in 2019, trailing only Kelce. Of tight ends with at least 40 receptions, Waller finished fifth in catch percentage over expectation at +7 percent.

And finally, since Week 13 of last season, Waller has 586 receiving yards. He's posted 100-plus receiving yards in four of his last seven games. This storm has been building, and it wouldn't be a surprise if we'd been paying attention to the Raiders last season. We can't ignore Waller now.

"To let one of those guys like that get into our defense the way he did, that's our own fault," Saints coach Sean Payton said, per The Times-Picayune's Jeff Nowak.

It's New Orleans' fault only because they had clues that Waller would be a factor and didn't prepare accordingly. Or maybe they did, and whatever they prepared simply wasn't enough.

After all, this is a tight end who went from averaging less than a reception a game and just 8.1 receiving yards per game and had made a mere two trips to the end zone from 2015-2018, to six catches and 71.8 yards per game. His ascent has been fast and furious, and like the henchman learned from Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson) in 2Fast 2Furious, life comes at you quickly.

These Raiders hope to keep catching folks by surprise. Perhaps it'll land them in the refreshing waters of the postseason. Ejecto seat-o, cuz.

Related Content

The Seattle Seahawks play the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Atlanta. The Seattle Seahawks won 38-25. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
news

Falcons to play in front of fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium beginning Oct. 11

Fans will soon be welcomed back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The football and soccer venue has been approved to host a limited capacity of spectators beginning Oct. 11.
Zero players positive for COVID-19 in latest NFL-NFLPA testing
news

Zero players positive for COVID-19 in latest NFL-NFLPA testing

Zero NFL players tested positive for COVID-19 coming out of Sunday's Week 1 games and last Monday's double-header, according to the latest testing data from the NFL and the NFLPA.
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs upfield to score on a 76-yard reception during an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Cardinals defeated the 49ers 24-20. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
news

Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 3

The 49ers might have finally gotten some good news involving its MRI machine. Raheem Mostert's latest tests revealed an MCL sprain, leaving the team optimistic its lead back won't be out for an extended period, Tom Pelissero reports.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
news

Bruce Arians not surprised by Rob Gronkowski's lack of receiving production

Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement to chase another ring or two with his old pal, Tom Brady. Through two weeks, Gronk is just trying to catch his buddy's attention. 
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Blake Bortles (5) looks to pass prior to an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. The Rams won 20-13. (Aaron Doster via AP)
news

Blake Bortles signing one-year deal with Broncos

Blake Bortles will soon be back in the NFL. The Broncos are signing Bortles to a one-year deal, pending COVID-19 testing and a physical, Tom Pelissero reports. 
Raiders HC Jon Gruden admits he previously contracted COVID-19
news

Raiders HC Jon Gruden admits he previously contracted COVID-19

Jon Gruden revealed Monday night he'd previously contracted COVID-19 before the start of the 2020 season. Gruden told reporters of his experience with the disease in response to a question about him not wearing his mask properly at all times during the Raiders' win over the Saints.
James Robinson proving Jaguars wise in moving on from Leonard Fournette
news

James Robinson proving Jaguars wise in moving on from Leonard Fournette

The reasoning behind Jacksonville's surprise release of ﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ is starting to become clear, and as the focus sharpens, James Robinson's No. 30 jersey is coming into view.
Drew Brees following MNF defeat: 'We're not even close to what we're capable of'
news

Drew Brees following MNF defeat: 'We're not even close to what we're capable of'

By the end of Monday night's road showdown against the Raiders, it was clear that the Saints, who blew an early 17-7 lead and were outscored 27-7 to end the game, were not quite yet themselves, something Drew Brees noted postgame.
Jon Gruden after Derek Carr's big night: 'This guy's a great quarterback'
news

Jon Gruden after Derek Carr's big night: 'This guy's a great quarterback'

After a three-touchdown night from Derek Carr that led to the Raiders' 34-24 win over the Saints, the quarterback drew praise of greatness from his coach.
What we learned from Raiders' home-opening win over Saints
news

What we learned from Raiders' home-opening win over Saints

Three touchdowns and a spotless night from Derek Carr keyed a huge Allegiant Stadium-opening win over the Saints on Monday night. 
NFL fines Broncos, 49ers, Seahawks for violation of face-covering rules
news

NFL fines Broncos, 49ers, Seahawks for violation of face-covering rules

Three NFL clubs and their head coaches have been fined by the NFL for violating rules of wearing faces coverings in the bench area during Week 2 games, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported Monday evening. 
