Raiders TE Darren Waller's Monday night outburst impressive, but not surprising

By then, the damage had been done. Waller had made the most of his 16 targets, helping power the Raiders to their first win in their new home of Allegiant Stadium.

"Darren's a great player," Raiders coach Jon Gruden said following the victory. "Our job is to try to get him the ball. Ive said it before. I don't know if I've said it to you, but I'd take him out of any of the tight ends. And I know (George) Kittle and (Travis) Kelce are as good as they get, but Waller's right up there with them. This is his second year playing the position. It's astonishing what this man can do."

By the time the sun rose on Tuesday, the football world was acutely aware of who No. 83 is for the Raiders.

"It's been a long time since we've seen a guy like this," Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. "He's definitely more than a receiver playing tight end."

Waller's outburst was foreseeable. The tight end was a yards-after-catch machine in 2019, racking up more than 52 percent of his 1,145 receiving yards after the reception. Only Kittle had more YAC in 2019, and Waller bested Kittle in YAC Over Expectation (YACOE) by four yards.

Waller's receiving total was also the second-most among all tight ends in 2019, trailing only Kelce. Of tight ends with at least 40 receptions, Waller finished fifth in catch percentage over expectation at +7 percent.