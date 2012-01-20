Raiders conduct interview with Eagles OC Mornhinweg

Published: Jan 20, 2012 at 07:35 AM

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg's interview for the Oakland Raiders' head-coaching vacancy was scheduled to take place Friday, according to league sources.

Mornhinweg, who has two years of head-coaching experience with the Detroit Lions in 2001 and 2002, has served as the Eagles' coordinator since 2006 under coach Andy Reid.

Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie is interviewing candidates from organizations other than Green Bay, where he was a longtime personnel executive. However, several of the Packers' coaches are on his list of candidates, including Winston Moss (linebackers), Dom Capers (defensive coordinator) and Joe Philbin (offensive coordinator).

Miami Dolphins interim coach Todd Bowles has already interviewed with the Raiders, who are in search of their fifth coach in seven years following the firing of Hue Jackson.

