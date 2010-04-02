Raiders bring back veteran OL Walker to continue second stint

The Oakland Raiders announced Friday that they have re-signed offensive lineman Langston Walker, who joined the team in the middle of last season and played in seven games.
Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
Former right tackle Cornell Green left for the Buffalo Bills this offseason, so Walker could have a chance to compete for his former spot on the Raiders' line. Coach Tom Cable had previously said Khalif Barnes and Erik Pears would battle for that job.
Walker began his NFL career with the Raiders, who made him a second-round draft pick in 2002, but he left Oakland to sign a five-year, $25 million contract with the Buffalo Bills before the 2007 season. However, he struggled with the Bills the week, who cut him the week before the 2009 season opener.
