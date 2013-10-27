Raiders beat Steelers for rare post-bye win

Published: Oct 27, 2013 at 12:54 PM

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Terrelle Pryor ran 93 yards on the first play from scrimmage for the longest touchdown run by a quarterback, and the Oakland Raiders won following a bye week for the first time since 2002, beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 21-18 Sunday.

Darren McFadden added two touchdown runs and the defense did the rest for the Raiders (3-4), who had been outscored by more than 13 points a game in losing their last 10 games out of the bye.

Ben Roethlisberger struggled against heavy pressure from Oakland's front, and Shaun Suisham missed two short field goals as Pittsburgh (2-5) squandered any momentum gained during back-to-back wins following an 0-4 start.

